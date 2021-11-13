Chris Daughtry postpones tour after tragic death of his daughter The former American Idol star is in mourning

Chris Daughtry postponed his tour on Friday after his daughter tragically died.

The singer, 41, and his wife Deanna have been left heartbroken after the sudden death of 25-year-old Hannah.

A statement on his band, Daughtry's Facebook page, read: "Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed.

"The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy dujring this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still on going."

Hannah and her brother, Griffin, 23, are Deanna's children from a previous relationship. Chris and his wife - who met in 2000 - share 10-year-old twins, Adalynn and Noah.

Chris, Deanna and their family, including Hannah

The NY Post reported that Hannah was found dead in her Tennessee home.

Upon hearing the news, Chris flew back from Atlantic City where he had been scheduled to perform to Nashville.

The band had been set to play the sixth show of their Dearly Beloved Tour which kicked off on 3 November.

Chris appeared on the fifth season of American Idol in 2006 and placed fourth.



