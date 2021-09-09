Richard E. Grant shares heartbreaking message ahead of late wife's funeral

Richard E. Grant has taken to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message ahead of his late wife's funeral.

Voice coach Joan Washington had been married to the actor from 1986 until her death on 2 September. Together they shared one daughter, Olivia, and Joan's son, Tom.

As he prepared to say his final goodbyes to his long-term love, Richard chose to share two photos - one showing husband and wife embracing, and a second close-up of Joan.

He wrote: "35 years ago we pledged 'In sickness and in Health'. That Time has come for us today as @oliviagranted & I, along with our friends, gather for the funeral of my beloved wife, Joan. The depth of our sorrow, mirrored by the magnitude of our love."

Richard shared a heartbreaking message ahead of his wife's funeral

Richard and Joan had been together for over 38 years after meeting through work. Richard approached Joan for dialect lessons and the pair hit it off straight away. Richard reportedly proposed to Joan at Heathrow airport, and the couple married soon after in 1986 at a registry office.

Announcing the news of her death, Richard shared a video of the couple dancing together and wrote: "ONLY YOU! Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia."

The star has thanked the public for their support in the wake of his loss

He added: "Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine." Joan's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Richard later returned to social media to thank the public for their support. "Olivia and I have been completely overwhelmed by the wonderful messages of love, condolence and support we have received from loved ones and strangers from all over the world, and the appreciation from actors Joan taught over the years," he wrote.

Joan with the couple's daughter, Olivia

"Grief hits us like tsunamis as we try and put one foot in front of the other without her. We are so lucky to have had her in our lives for the time that we did X."

