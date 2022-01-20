Kelly Ripa divides fans with move involving youngest son Joaquin The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has three children

Kelly Ripa is a devoted mom who has raised three grown children, but it turns out she's not quite ready to let go.The LIVE! star and her husband, Mark Consuelos, were seemingly overjoyed when they became empty-nesters last year after their youngest son, Joaquin, left home for college.

MORE: Kelly Ripa is delighted as she receives 'best gift ever' from oldest son Michael

But perhaps things aren't quite as exciting as they thought they would be because the pair have temporarily moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to be near Joaquin's college just months after he left NY.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa is full of emotion as she details 'brutally painful' moment with son

Kelly - who has been presenting her show virtually - shared a photo recently from inside their rental property and asked if anyone in the area could suggest a dog groomer.

She was flooded with contacts for her pet dogs, but she was also inundated with mixed reactions to her move.

SEE: Kelly Ripa asks for help as she shares glimpse inside vacation home

MORE: All the details on LIVE! hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest working from home

"I think it’s adorable that you have 'moved' to be near your newborn baby boy," teased one fan, to which Kelly responded: "Haha…….he’s on the fence about it."

But others remarked: "Come on Mom, he is in a fun college town," and, "So how is 'the baby' enjoying college life with his parents."

Joaquin is on the wrestling team at University of Michigan

One of Kelly's social media followers asked: "Why are living near your son? He's on his own now," and suggested they let him get on with his new life away from home.

MORE: When will Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest return to LIVE!?

MORE: David Muir marks special family celebration with rare family photo as Kelly Ripa sends her love

It appears the couple are just spending a little bit of time with Joaquin and taking the opportunity to see some of his wrestling matches now that the season has started.

Kelly and Mark's children have all left home

Their busy work schedules often mean they have to be apart, so since Kelly is hosting virtually to avoid the pandemic, she and Mark have relocated for a while.

Joaquin's move away from New York was a big change for Kelly's family, as he was the first of his siblings to do this.

His brother, Michael, and sister, Lola, both stayed in the Big Apple for their studies so were able to pop home whenever they pleased.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.