Kelly Ripa is delighted as she receives 'best gift ever' from oldest son Michael The Live star is a doting mom to three children

Kelly Ripa is currently spending quality time in Michigan with her youngest son Joaquin, but her firstborn isn't far from her thoughts!

This week, the Live star took to Instagram to share her delight after receiving a sweet surprise from her oldest son, Michael.

The TV favorite shared a photo from inside her vacation home, revealing a fun gift that Michael had bought her – a ATN News mug. "Best gift ever," she wrote alongside the picture, while also tagging Brian Cox.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children steal the show on Live

Kelly shares Michael, Joaquin and daughter Lola with her husband Mark Consuelos.

While Live is being presented remotely due to the increased Covid cases in New York, the 50-year-old has been staying in Ann Arbor, so that she can be close to Joaquin while he studies.

Kelly often goes to visit Ann Arbor, and regularly documents her trips there on social media.

Kelly Ripa received the best surprise from her son Michael

In September, Kelly and Mark were pictured attending a college football match with their son. Joaquin is part of the university's wrestling programme and has shared photos of his practice sessions on social media.

Joaquin's move away from New York was a big change for Kelly's family, as he was the first of his siblings to do this.

Kelly and Mark's older children, Michael, 24, and Lola, 20, chose to study in New York, and with Joaquin now gone, the famous parents are empty nesters.

Michael is following in his parents' footsteps as an actor

Michael, meanwhile, graduated from college in 2020 and is now pursuing a career in acting, following in the footsteps of his famous parents.

Last year, he appeared in Riverdale playing a younger version of his dad's character, Hiram Lodge. Proud dad Mark found the experience exciting and "emotional" as he watched his firstborn follow in his footsteps.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children

Chatting about working with his son during an interview with Esquire, he said: "Working with my son was probably one of the most exciting things I've gotten to experience.

"It was emotional for me, to see him practicing his lines and coming to set. He was so earnest about it. it really was a bucket-list moment for me."

