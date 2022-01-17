When will Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest return to LIVE! studios? Hopefully soon!

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have been working from home now for two weeks, ever since they moved away from their home studio.

MORE: All the details on LIVE! hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest working from home

The Live with Kelly and Ryan hosts returned to the virtual hosting model that they'd adopted at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 due to the rise in cases in New York.

However, while fans have appreciated their efforts to remain safe, many have been clamoring to see them back together on their screens.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa divides fans with controversial Thanksgiving dinner statement

So when do Live! hosts Kelly and Ryan return to ABC studios to host their shows in person again? As of now, there is no definitive answer.

While both have expressed that they look forward to returning soon, given the continued prevalence of the Omicron variant in the country, that doesn't seem likely.

MORE: David Muir marks special family celebration with rare family photo as Kelly Ripa sends her love

However, cases have started plateauing specifically in New York City, which is where they're both primarily based, so a return to the studio could happen sooner than expected.

Taking advantage of their new virtual presence, Kelly has taken the time to travel with husband Mark Consuelos to Ann Arbor, Michigan, from where she continues to host the show.

The Live! hosts have been working from home for the past couple of weeks

The two are currently spending time with their youngest son Joaquin, who studies at the University of Michigan, even bringing their dogs Lena and Chewie along with them.

Till the time they return to the studios, though, Kelly and Ryan have been having their own kind of fun while still continuing their good-natured ribbing via their screens.

MORE: Ryan Seacrest admits terrifying on-air health scare forced him to make changes

MORE: Kelly Ripa's New York townhouse has the most extravagant décor

The two have adapted to this style of hosting, having done so for a majority of the pandemic before returning to in-person duties, and have found ways to keep each other and guests entertained.

Kelly even took to her Instagram Stories before the show's latest episode to share a behind-the-scenes snapshot of her co-host during their exercise segment.

Kelly shared a snapshot of Ryan before the show

"@ryanseacrest prepping for todays [sic] show," she captioned a shot of Ryan kneeling on the floor, unaware that the Hope and Faith actress had her phone ready to take a hilarious snapshot.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.