Kelly Ripa asks fans for their help as she shares glimpse inside vacation home near son Joaquin The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is spending time in Michigan near her son Joaquin

Kelly Ripa is working from home while hosting Live and has used the opportunity to spend some time in Michigan, close to where her son Joaquin is studying.

The doting mom has taken her two dogs Lena and Chewie to her vacation home, and has asked for help on social media regarding her four-legged friends.

"DOES ANYONE KNOW A DOG GROOMER IN THE ANN ARBOR AREA? Asking for two friends……," the star wrote, alongside a photo of her two pets lying on a white rug in what looked to be the living room of her holiday home.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa clears up rumours with hilarious vacation video

Kelly often goes to visit Ann Arbor, and regularly documents her trips there on social media.

In September, Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos were pictured attending a college football match with their son.

Joaquin is part of the university's wrestling programme and has shared photos of his practice sessions on social media. Joaquin's move away from New York was a big change for Kelly's family, as he was the first of his siblings to do this.

Kelly Ripa is currently staying in Michigan

Kelly and Mark's older children, Michael, 24, and Lola, 20, chose to study in New York, and with Joaquin now gone, the famous parents are empty nesters.

Chatting on Live with Kelly and Ryan when Joaquin first left home, Kelly said: "We became empty nesters. We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard.

"It's one of those things where you can never be ready. We've done it before but the other two, they stayed in New York so we knew they were there, even though their visits weren't as frequent as we thought."

Kelly and Mark Consuelos' son Joaquin now lives in Michigan

While Joaquin is in Michigan, he returned home to New York for Thanksgiving and more recently, Christmas.

Kelly shared a number of heartwarming photos on social media during the holidays, including one of her and her two sons, along with the caption: "Home for the holidays".

