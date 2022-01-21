Dan Walker treated to ultimate surprise by newly-single Nadiya Bychkova during Strictly tour The professional dancer is on the Strictly live tour

Dan Walker may have opted against taking part on the Strictly Come Dancing tour, but he wasn't far from dance partner Nadiya Bychkova's mind. During a performance on the launch night, the professional dancer mimicked some of their lobster dance moves from their Jive.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the BBC Breakfast host took part in an impromptu Q&A session and was asked which of his dances he would have recreated had he been on the tour.

"I know @nadiyabychkova wanted to do the Charleston," he replied. "I think we might have gone with the Vietnamese Waltz or MAYBE THE LOBSTER JIVE."

Upon seeing his message, Nadiya vowed to bring back their famous moves. "I promise I will bring back the lobster back tonight partner," she said.

Dan, 44, was later flooded with messages about Nadiya, 32, keeping her promise. Sharing a snap from the tour, the journalist remarked: "Thank you to everyone who has sent me the picture of @nadiyabychkova rocking the lobster on the #Strictly live tour. Glad to see it's still going strong #LobsterOnTour."

Nadiya kept her promise

The dad-of-three was also asked why he didn't join the cast this year. "I really enjoyed Strictly this year with @nadiyabychkova but I said no to the tour because 1. I only expected to be away from my family for three weeks and it became three months. 2. I just have too much work on."

The tour comes days after news of Nadiya's split from fiancé Matija Škarabot was announced. The blonde beauty is said to have ended her engagement after struggling with a long-distance relationship.

The pair pictured during their Jive

According to MailOnline, the former couple remain committed to their five-year-old daughter Mila. It was reported that Nadiya is very much focused on Strictly and its nationwide tour, while footballer Matija, 33, remains in Slovenia.

