Dan Walker has revealed the secret injury he has been dealing with - something that has been causing him pain whilst learning this week's Strictly Come Dancing routine.

Appearing on It Takes Two with his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova, the BBC Breakfast host confessed that despite the pain he's been enjoying taking on the American Smooth.

WATCH: Dan Walker leaves fans in hysterics with his singing during Strictly performance

"It's been going alright, we've had a slight issue this week. I had a bit of an injury to my left calf," he said. "We haven't been able to do that much dancing this week, have we?"

Sharing more details, professional dancer Nadiya confessed: "To be honest, until today, between Monday and Wednesday we had a few hours of eggshell training.

"But, how [Dan] puts himself together, I can see how much pain he's in but he's like, 'I'm fighting through, I love this dance and I really want to do it.' Today as we rehearsed for a few hours, he pulled it together!"

Nadiya and Dan are fan favourites

The pair, who are fan favourites of the BBC show, will dance the American Smooth to The Proclaimers' King Of The Road.

During their appearance, Dan made a hilarious confession about an incident that took place in the dance rehearsal studio. "One training secret for you, we did a big lift and I got Nadiya right up in the air and then I slightly dropped her a bit and she headbutted me in the groin," he divulged.

A shocked Janette Manrara was quick to quip: "We're going to leave it on that note!"

