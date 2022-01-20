Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova throws herself into tour rehearsals after split from fiancé The professional dancer is yet to comment on the split

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova put on a brave face as she stepped out in Birmingham just days after her split from fiancé Matija Škarabot was announced.

Wearing a chic grey playsuit with black leather knee-high boots and a coordinating fluffy coat, the 32-year-old beauty flashed a smile whilst walking to rehearsals with her Strictly friends ahead of the show's nationwide tour.

On Tuesday, the professional dancer, who appeared on Strictly 2021 with Dan Walker, is said to have ended her engagement after struggling with a long-distance relationship.

According to MailOnline, the former couple remain committed to their five-year-old daughter Mila. It was reported that Nadiya is very much focused on Strictly and its nationwide tour, while footballer Matija, 33, remains in Slovenia.

In recent weeks, Nadiya has stopped wearing her engagement ring and is no longer being followed by Matija on Instagram. She last posted about him back in June, sharing a snap of Matija with their daughter Mila.

The Strictly star pictured in Birmingham ahead of the tour

Although Nadiya is yet to publicly address the split, she has been sharing videos from behind-the-scenes of the nationwide tour. From her makeup chair, she said: "First dress run today… I'm so excited. It's an amazing show, I think it's one of the best shows yet. Everyone's getting ready."

Then at the end of the day after a gruelling session of dancing, the mum-of-one joined fellow pro Luba Mushtuk as they rested their feet in ice baths. "Go on tour they said, it will be glamorous they said," she joked.

Nadiya has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes posts

The tour will no doubt be a welcome distraction for Nadiya. In December, the dancer came fifth in the latest year's series of Strictly with BBC Breakfast host Dan. She has previously been partnered up with EastEnders actor Davood Ghadam, Blue singer Lee Ryan and former footballer David James.

