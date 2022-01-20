Strictly's Giovanni Pernice says the sweetest thing about dancing with Rose Ayling-Ellis again The Strictly pair are back together!

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis have made fans swoon after talking about reuniting on the dancefloor once again. The pair, who are preparing to embark on the Strictly Come Dancing nationwide tour, shared a video from backstage – and it's so cute.

Cuddling up to Rose, the professional dancer revealed how "nice" it was to be back with his champion dance partner. "So yeah, dress run thing is going very well," Rose remarked as she stood behind Giovanni, who quipped: "It's not a dress run 'thing'. It's a dress run."

After noticing judge Bruno Tonioli was back, Giovanni sweetly turned towards his partner and said: "So yeah, the dress run is going very well. It's nice to dance with you again."

Rose, who is the BBC show's first deaf contestant to take part and go on to win, then added: "Yeah, it's lovely to dance again, it brings happy memories."

The stars are currently preparing for the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Arena Tour, which kicks off on Thursday and ends on the 13 February.

Rose and Giovanni's win on Strictly has gone down in history

Their recent win on Strictly has gone down in history, highlighting the needs and awareness for the deaf community. It was recently revealed that the nationwide tour will have a registered British Sign Language interpreter for every performance, making this the "biggest ever BSL accessible arena tour" in the UK.

Ahead of the Strictly final, Rose and Giovanni spoke to Rylan Clark at the winner's press conference – and the pro dancer explained how he believed he and Rose had winning qualities.

The pair are now on the nationwide tour

He told HELLO! and other press at the time: "I knew I had a really good student. I always say it's the strongest mindset that wins the competition rather than the best dancer.

"Strictly is hard on the celebrities – much harder than most realise when they sign up – but if you're able to survive 13 weeks mentally, then you're halfway there. Rose is strong-minded. And she listens."

