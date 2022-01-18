Strictly Coming Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova has reportedly split from her fiancé Matija Škarabot.

The 32-year-old professional dancer, who recently appeared on the BBC show with Dan Walker, is believed to have ended her engagement after struggling with a long-distance relationship.

According to MailOnline, the former couple remain committed to their five-year-old daughter Mila. It was reported that Nadiya is very much focused on Strictly and its nationwide tour, while footballer Matija, 33, remains in Slovenia.

The pair are yet to publicly address the report. HELLO! has reached out to Nadiya's representatives for comment.

In December, Nadiya came fifth in the latest year's series of Strictly with BBC Breakfast host Dan. She has previously been partnered up with EastEnders actor Davood Ghadam, Blue singer Lee Ryan and former footballer David James.

In recent weeks, Nadiya has stopped wearing her engagement ring and is no longer being followed by Matija on Instagram. She last posted about him back in June, sharing a snap of Matija with their daughter Mila.

She wrote: "Happy Father's Day @Matija_Škarabot This beautiful connection between daughter and father is so important. Makes me so happy to see this kind of moment between them. Thank you for being the best dad to our beautiful little girl. We love you."

Prior to her relationship with Matija, the blonde beauty was married to Russian dancer Sergey Konovaltsev. The former pair married back in 2013 but went their separate ways two years later.

During their romance, Nadiya and Matija rarely posted pictures of each other. However, the doting mum often gives fans an insight into her family moments with their daughter Mila.

