Rachel Riley marks Pasha Kovalev's 42nd birthday in the sweetest way as she reflects on 'change' Happy belated birthday, Pasha!

Rachel Riley has paid the sweetest tribute to her husband Pasha Kovalev as he marked his 42nd birthday on Wednesday. The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, headed out for a lovely meal with their two young daughters, two-year-old Maven and two-month-old Noa.

In an Instagram caption, Rachel touched upon the "change" in their marriage since welcoming their two daughters. "The answer to life, the universe and everything… happy 42nd birthday to my gorgeous husband @pashakovalev," she wrote.

"Celebrations are a bit different these days with kids ruling the roost, drinking tequila shots is temporarily out and falling asleep on the sofa has swapped in, but thankfully the Shark in the Park birthday cake was something everyone could enjoy (thanks @lilyanddilly!)"

She added: "Lovely way to round off our first family trip up to Countdown filming with the new member of family. Love these humans, happy birthday handsome!"

In a video shared on Rachel's social media pages, Pasha could be seen trying to blow out candles while the doting mum told Maven to say, "Happy Birthday daddy". After saying it quietly, the young tot was quick to hug her sister Noa, melting both parents' hearts.

Rachel marked Pasha's birthday in the sweetest way

Fans and friends alike were quick to comment, with former Strictly pro Iveta Lukosiute writing: "Happy Birthday to Pasha!!! Things will get better and easier… one day… when they go to collage… maybe…"

One fan remarked: "Looks like he's taken to fatherhood quite nicely. Have a wonderful day." Another said: "Ah the way he's looking at you." A third post read: "Everyone deserves a partner who looks at them like Pash is looking at you! Happy Birthday Pash, looks like you have everything you could possibly want!"

