Rachel Riley melts hearts with rare new photos of Pasha Kovalev and baby Noa The Strictly couple welcomed their second child in November

Rachel Riley gave fans an early Christmas treat by sharing a rare snap of her husband Pasha Kovalev looking every inch the doting father with their newborn baby daughter, Noa.

The Instagram photos showed the former Strictly Come Dancing professional cuddle up to the one-month-old tot, who was fast asleep in her colourful new babygro.

WATCH: Rachel Riley gushes about being a mum-of-two

"Absolutely in love with this @frombabieswithlove latest print designed by artist James Goldcrown," the doting mum gushed. "And the best thing about #FromBabiesWithLove is that all their profits go to two *amazing* children’s charities @streetchilduk and @sosuk_charity.

"Thanks for sending these gorgeous bits through for Noa, evidently they’re perfect for snoozing in (especially on your warm, cuddly Daddy!)."

Fans were quick to comment on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "So cute and so sweet beautiful photo." Another remarked: "Congratulations, Noa is beautiful!" A third post read: "Rachel, Pasha, she's absolutely beautiful guys."

This year's festivities are set to be extra special for Rachel, 35, as it marks the first one she and Pasha, 41, will celebrate with their newborn daughter. The couple are also parents to little Maven, who turns two next week.

One of the snaps Rachel shared of Pasha and little Noa

"I'm in that new mum daze," Rachel recently told chat show host Lorraine Kelly. "She's just gorgeous. I've got two little girls now. Noa's two weeks old, so she was born on Bonfire Night, 15 days after she was supposed to arrive, to the sound of fireworks as I was contracting at home.

"When we introduced her [Maven] to her [Noa], she checked her tummy because she was telling us that she had a baby in her tummy - so she was like, 'It's out now.' That's good to know, painless for her.

"She's absolutely gorgeous with her, she just wants to kiss her and wants to have her on her lap and play her iPad toddler games with the baby’s hand which is adorable. We're really loving it."

