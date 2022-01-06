Rachel Riley shares gorgeous new family photo after reflecting on miscarriage heartache The Countdown host is married to Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are certainly making the most of their time off together, surrounded by their two daughters and their loved ones.

In a new Instagram post, the Countdown star shared a series of precious snapshots of their children, two-month-old Noa and two-year-old Maven – and included a family portrait with her parents as well as Pasha's mum.

Rachel wrote in the caption: "Simultaneous thank you post to the lovely people at @cybex_global and a chance to baby spam you all with a selection from my extensive back catalogue of baby spam!

"Noa is two months old already and she’s getting on really well, we’re enjoying the new Priam (Simply Flowers) pram set, getting loads of compliments, Mave loves riding on the kid board and most importantly Noa gets loads of zzzzs in it!"

Touching upon her eldest being a "lockdown" baby, Rachel added: "We especially love Mave’s new car seat (the Pallas) which she’ll be in till she’s 12. As a lockdown baby she hardly went in the car, would Houdini out of the straps when she did and be quite restless on a drive, but in this one now she’s bigger it’s a dream - esp with no arm straps to fight with!" [sic]

The Countdown star shared a series of new family photos

She continued: "Every parent knows that feeling of relief when both kids get the memo and sleep on a journey when you want them to."

The heartwarming post comes shortly after Rachel reflected on losing her baby after she suffered a miscarriage last year. "This time last year I was shedding a tear for the baby that wasn't meant to be…" she remarked alongside a snap of her two daughters.

"This year I was dancing around the living room to bonkers Russian New Year's music with Pasha, his mum and two little girls in tow."

Rachel and Pasha met on Strictly back in 2013

She added: "Whether you've had a great last year or whether 2021 was a tough one, wishing you all a happy, healthy and better 2022 ahead [heart emojis] #newyear #2021baby."

Rachel and Pasha, who met when they were partnered up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, welcomed their second child back in November. At the time, the TV star revealed that little Noa was a 'rainbow baby', which means a baby born following a miscarriage.

