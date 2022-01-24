Geri Horner cosies up to husband Christian Horner in rare family selfie The couple headed to London over the weekend

Geri Horner looked every inch the doting mum and wife as she enjoyed a family day out in London just days after son Monty's fifth birthday.

The 49-year-old star, née Geri Halliwell, and her husband Christian Horner posed for a sweet family selfie with their son and the singer's daughter Bluebell.

WATCH: Geri Horner sends special message to husband Christian

"[Heart emoji] London," she simply wrote across the image, later adding videos of football fans' chants on the streets. It seems the family headed to watch one of the Premier League matches on Sunday.

Just two days prior, Geri shared a beautiful tribute to her little boy to mark his birthday. Alongside two photos, she wrote: "Happy birthday Monty! 5 today! So proud of you. We love you so much."

Geri and Christian have been married since 2015 and together they have one son. The former pop star is also a mother to daughter Bluebell, 15, while Christian shares daughter Olivia with ex Beverley Allen.

The sweet family selfie Geri shared with fans

The Wannabe hit-maker adores nothing more than spending time with her children, and previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!. "The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said.

Geri also revealed she had finally found The One in her husband Christian and feels happier than ever before. She said: "It has been a total revelation to me, meeting a man I can completely be myself with. We have a very playful relationship – we tease each other a lot.

The star even posed for one with her husband during a football game

"Before Christian and I got together, I had no interest in marriage. I was the classic singleton, always getting myself into romantic gaffes that never worked out."

