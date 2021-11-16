Sharnaz Shahid
Spice Girls star Geri shares rare pictures of her husband Christian Horner with their children for this special reason. Take a look...
Geri Horner was feeling very sentimental as she marked husband Christian Horner's 48th birthday on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, the Spice Girls star penned a moving tribute alongside a series of snaps of her spouse with their children.
"Happy Birthday to my wonderful husband @christianhorner," she gushed. "Thank you for being the most amazing husband and father. We love you."
Geri, 49, and Christian have been married since 2015 and together they have one son, four-year-old Monty. She is also a mother to daughter Bluebell, 15, while Christian shares daughter Olivia with ex Beverley Allen.
Each of the pictures showed Christian with his loved ones, posing at his jaw-dropping country estate near Banbury, Oxfordshire. "Happy bday! Wonderful family!" remarked one fan, while another added: "Such a beautiful family."
Although Geri shares pictures of her children, the singer recently surprised fans when she uploaded a snap with stepdaughter Olivia last month. "Happy Birthday Olivia. You are growing up to be a beautiful young lady," she said at the time. "We love you. Geri, Christian, Blue and Monty xxxx."
Geri shared a series of snaps of her husband Christian and their kids
In a 2020 interview with The Times, Geri opened up about family life, saying: "My children have given me so much joy. But they have challenged me as well, having a 14-year-old daughter… I can't even say in case she kills me! I'm very mindful that the teenage years are a period where support and sensitivity is needed."
Of her young son, she added: "He's delicious and funny and extremely high-energy, so the physicality of that has been very different to bringing up a girl."
Asked if she found being an older mother to Monty a challenge, Geri said with a laugh: "Yes, my mother said I should have had my children the other way round!"!
