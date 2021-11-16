Geri Horner shares rare pictures of husband Christian with their children for this special reason Happy birthday, Christian!

Geri Horner was feeling very sentimental as she marked husband Christian Horner's 48th birthday on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, the Spice Girls star penned a moving tribute alongside a series of snaps of her spouse with their children.

MORE: Geri Horner shares rare photo with stepdaughter Olivia in heartfelt post

"Happy Birthday to my wonderful husband @christianhorner," she gushed. "Thank you for being the most amazing husband and father. We love you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner thrills with new family addition

Geri, 49, and Christian have been married since 2015 and together they have one son, four-year-old Monty. She is also a mother to daughter Bluebell, 15, while Christian shares daughter Olivia with ex Beverley Allen.

MORE: Geri Horner shares stunning bikini photos as she marks special anniversary

SEE: Geri Horner shares rare photo of her mum - and she looks like a famous Hollywood actress!

Each of the pictures showed Christian with his loved ones, posing at his jaw-dropping country estate near Banbury, Oxfordshire. "Happy bday! Wonderful family!" remarked one fan, while another added: "Such a beautiful family."

Although Geri shares pictures of her children, the singer recently surprised fans when she uploaded a snap with stepdaughter Olivia last month. "Happy Birthday Olivia. You are growing up to be a beautiful young lady," she said at the time. "We love you. Geri, Christian, Blue and Monty xxxx."

Geri shared a series of snaps of her husband Christian and their kids

In a 2020 interview with The Times, Geri opened up about family life, saying: "My children have given me so much joy. But they have challenged me as well, having a 14-year-old daughter… I can't even say in case she kills me! I'm very mindful that the teenage years are a period where support and sensitivity is needed."

MORE: Geri Horner celebrates with husband Christian Horner in sweet Instagram post

Of her young son, she added: "He's delicious and funny and extremely high-energy, so the physicality of that has been very different to bringing up a girl."

Asked if she found being an older mother to Monty a challenge, Geri said with a laugh: "Yes, my mother said I should have had my children the other way round!"!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.