Geri Horner has delighted her fans after sharing the most gorgeous picture with her three-year-old son Monty. The Instagram snap sees the Spice Girls star doting on her little boy as he ate some ice-cream on the grounds of their Hertfordshire countryside home. "I just love Sunday... what do you love about Sunday?" she asked her followers.

Rather than answering her question, her fans simply commented on the cuteness overload - with many mentioning how much Monty has grown. "He is growing up so fast! Stay safe from all this madness, Gerita," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "How handsome both of you, you are both lovely. I love the photo." A third post read: "Love you, ginger Spice and the little ginger Monty."

The Spice Girls star posted this snap with her son on Sunday

The picture was a welcome surprise as Geri tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight. The 47-year-old shares Monty with husband Christian Horner. She is also a doting mother to 14-year-old daughter Bluebell from a previous relationship.

Geri has previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!. "The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said. "With age has come a gratitude for what I have and a better perspective on what's important. I used to care so much about what people thought of me, but now I have the confidence to say what I think and feel and if that doesn't make me everyone's cup of tea, that's fine."

