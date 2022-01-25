Motsi Mabuse very rarely talks about her home life – preferring to keep her husband and their daughter together out of the spotlight.

MORE: Inside the Strictly Come Dancing judges' fabulous homes

But she couldn't help but celebrate a parenting win with her fans this week and took to Twitter to share details.

Loading the player...

Motsi Mabuse's daughter pays adorable tribute to 'Auntie Oti' in rare video

"I actually convinced my daughter to watch something different today, a break from PAW Patrol. I feel like I achieved something very incredible lol," the Strictly star joked, adding #celebrations and a series of crying laughing emojis and prayer hands.

READ: Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who

MORE: Strictly's Motsi Mabuse makes candid confession about judging sister Oti

Motsi, 40, shares her three-year-old with husband Evgenij Voznyuk. The couple – dance partners together – tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter the following year. Her name has not been publicly revealed.

Motsi celebrated her parenting win on Twitter

The family currently live in Germany, although Motsi previously revealed that she may relocate to the UK for her daughter's benefit.

READ: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova throws herself into tour rehearsals after split from fiancé

MORE: The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse

Back in September, in a candid chat with The Sunday Mirror magazine Notebook, Motsi was asked if a UK move would ever be on the cards.

The star pictured with her husband and daughter

She replied: "I would but let's see what the future holds. I know the UK's going through its own thing and there's a lot of heavy problems here but the number of people of my colour is much more than in Germany.

"My daughter's the only black child in her kindergarden class and I don't want it to be that way forever."

Motsi married fellow dancer Evgenij in 2017

Just last week, Motsi spoke further about her family with Germany's BILD der Frau. "Family always comes first," she told the publication. "Everything else is organised around it. Honestly, what remains when everything is taken away from me? My family, of course, my husband and our sweet daughter."

Asked how she is raising her daughter, Motsi replied: "Lovingly. She gets attention, we talk a lot. And I'm proud that she can express herself and name her emotions. A lot of adults can't do that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.