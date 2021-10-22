Motsi Mabuse has made a candid confession about how she judges her sister Oti on Strictly Come Dancing. Appearing on this week's Graham Norton Show alongside Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley and Sir Ian McKellen, the professional ballroom dancer was cheekily asked by the host if she had anything to do with Oti winning two of the last competitions when she made the honest comment.

"Yes, I planned it all!", she joked: "It is funny that people think I have power over that, but not yet! I actually don't look at her, I focus on the celebrity so I don't feel bad, but after the show I might say to her, 'Not bad' or 'Well done!'"

Despite Motsi admitting that she doesn't focus much on her sister's performance, it seems the pair have a very close bond. Back in June, the Strictly judge shared an adorable video of herself and daughter sending their love to Oti on the release of her children's book, Dance with Oti: The Bird Jive.

Motsi was clearly impressed with her sister's efforts, as she started by saying: "Oti, we're so proud of you, look at you girl." The mum-of-one then asked her daughter if she wanted to say anything and the little girl said: "Yeah!" "What do you want to say?" Motsi asked, to which her daughter said: "I love you." How sweet!

Oti and Motsi have a great bond

Meanwhile, Motsi also opened up to Graham Norton about having Anton as a judge, as well as giving her thoughts on same-sex couples and contestants with disabilities taking part in the ballroom and Latin competition.

"We are all having so much fun with Anton and I am really happy he is there," she told audiences, adding: "It is beautiful to see the show opening up and being so inclusive and I am glad it is moving with the times."

