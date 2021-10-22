Strictly's Motsi Mabuse puts 'family first' as she and husband Evgenij announce big change The couple run a dance school in Eschborn

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse and her husband Evgenij Voznyuk have shared some news with their fans – their decision to leave their dance school in Eschborn, Germany.

Confirming that it's time to put "family first", the judge shared a black-and-white picture of the couple with their little girl as she wrote an emotional message explaining their reasons.

"We have been tested in so many different ways together and every day I am thankful for this wonderful team here!!!" she wrote. "This week was a big farewell to Eschborn. Closing chapter to a part of our life that taught us many lessons.

"Starting a business is always hard, and moving forward to the next chapter we know our strengths, we know our weaknesses but most of all we have each other!!!!! Thank you Eschborn for all you taught us!!!"

She added: "Hello, Kelheim, you meet a fuller, stronger, determined and more courageous team!!!! We are not dreaming about our goals, we are living our dream!!!!"

Turning her attention towards her loved ones, Motsi concluded: "My number one reason for everything these two!!!! #familyfirst !!!!!!!!!!! Thank you to our team and everyone that made this possible!!!! #wirziehenum @motsimabuse_taunustanzschule."

Friends and fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "All the best of luck to your new venture!" Another remarked: "Onwards and upwards." A third post read: "Sending love and blessings!"

Motsi shared this lovely snap of her family

Motsi, who joined Strictly in 2019, lives in Germany with her husband Evgenij and their daughter. Earlier this year, the TV star revealed that she may relocate to the UK for her daughter's benefit.

In a candid chat with The Sunday Mirror magazine, Notebook, Motsi was asked if a UK move would ever be on the cards, and she replied: "I would but let's see what the future holds. I know the UK's going through its own thing and there's a lot of heavy problems here but the number of people of my colour is much more than in Germany.

"My daughter's the only black child in her kindergarden class and I don't want it to be that way forever."

She also explained that her daughter will not be commuting to the UK with her for Strictly shows. "I'm going to keep her at home. I'm only gone for one-and-a-half days, so they can have daddy and baby time – and I get to catch up on sleep!"

