Strictly's Motsi Mabuse causes confusion as she refers to Gemma Atkinson as Gorka Marquez's 'wife' The couple have been engaged since 2021

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has caused confusion amongst Gorka Marquez's fans after she referred to his fiancée Gemma Atkinson as his "wife".

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares exciting news – fans react

Gorka had been proudly praising Gemma ahead of her In the Style activewear launch, which took place on Sunday evening, when the budding photographer revealed he had taken some of the pictures himself.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gorka Marquez sparks fan concern after hospital visit

"Proud of my Boss Mama. Her collection launches tomorrow. Ps: I've got to capture these at the shoot," he captioned the post, before tagging his photography account, G_visions.

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals desire for second baby with Strictly's Gorka Marquez

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares video of Strictly star Gorka Marquez following hospital scare

Reacting to the incredible snaps, Motsi said: "You really have a talent in photography, congratulations to your wife."

Gorka showed off his incredible photography skills by photographing his fiancée Gemma

Fans were left confused, and one wondered: "Wife?? When did they get married?"

Gorka was quick to react to the comment, and while he didn't correct the mistake, he did indeed like it.

Gemma and Gorka have been together since meeting on Strictly Come Dancing. Both were partnered with different people but romance still blossomed and the couple went official with their relationship months after the end of series 15.

The couple announced their engagement last February

Last summer, Gorka was asked about the future wedding by fans. As part of an 'Ask me anything' on Instagram, the star's fans asked: "Will you marry Gemma in Bilbao or in the UK. Have you set a date yet?"

Gorka kept the details under wraps by sharing a snap of his stunning fiancée sipping a drink and simply answering: "YES! YES! YES! Will marry her anywhere."

Since the dancing star's family continues to live in Spain, fans have assumed that Gorka and Gemma may choose a destination wedding there.

Former Hollyoaks star Gemma has previously confessed they do plan to host their wedding abroad, but it's likely to be somewhere between the UK and Spain.