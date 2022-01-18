Motsi Mabuse makes rare personal comment about husband Evgenij and their daughter The Strictly Come Dancing judge married in 2017

Motsi Mabuse may be one of the most popular judges on Strictly Come Dancing, but above all she is a doting mum to her little girl whom she shares with husband Evgenij Voznyuk.

In a new interview with Germany's BILD der Frau, the 40-year-old revealed no matter how busy her workload becomes, her family is her priority.

"Family always comes first," she told the publication. "Everything else is organised around it. Honestly, what remains when everything is taken away from me? My family, of course, my husband and our sweet daughter."

On how she is raising her daughter, Motsi remarked: "Lovingly. She gets attention, we talk a lot. And I'm proud that she can express herself and name her emotions. A lot of adults can't do that."

The TV star, who is the older sister of Oti Mabuse, married her former dance partner Evgenij back in 2017, and they are proud parents to a three-year-old daughter, whose name has never been publicly revealed.

Motsi pictured with her loved ones

The family live in Germany, with Motsi previously revealing that she may relocate to the UK for her daughter's benefit. Back in September, in a candid chat with The Sunday Mirror magazine Notebook, Motsi was asked if a UK move would ever be on the cards.

She replied: "I would but let's see what the future holds. I know the UK's going through its own thing and there's a lot of heavy problems here but the number of people of my colour is much more than in Germany. My daughter's the only black child in her kindergarden class and I don't want it to be that way forever."

The mum-of-one also explained that her daughter will not be commuting to the UK with her for Strictly shows. "I'm going to keep her at home. I'm only gone for one-and-a-half days, so they can have daddy and baby time – and I get to catch up on sleep!"

