Celine Dion has the best reaction to Michael Buble's TikTok challenge featuring her song

The whole world has joined in on the viral Celine Dion TikTok Challenge, in which social media users lip-sync to the star's hit It's All Coming Back to Me Now in the most dramatic fashion they can. And on Wednesday it was Michael Bublé's turn.

The Canadian singer made the challenge his own and instead of involving gowns or the use of a hairdryer for wind effect, he paid tribute to his love of hockey.

In the video, the father-of-three can be seen standing in front of a hockey goal whilst wearing gloves and holding his hockey stick.

As the song's famous chorus begins, Michael throws off his gloves and stick and suddenly grabs a Stanley Cup, the championship trophy awarded annually to the National Hockey League, and begins to cuddle it whilst confetti falls from the sky.

Michael begins the video wearing a pair of gloves and holding a jockey stick

A man can also be seen behind him, running around whilst waving the Canadian flag.

"Finally had the time to put in the effort that this trend deserves. I love you @celinedion #celinedion #canadian #itsallcomingbacktomenow," Michael captioned the fun video.

Fans loved the clip, with many calling it "the best".

"The best version I've seen of this trend!," one wrote, whilst another one added: "This is definitely the most Canadian video I'll see this week."

Fans loved the singer's attempt at the viral challenge

A third declared: "Bravo!! Celine will love this!!"

Indeed, the star did love the video and was quick to share it on her own Instagram Stories.

"He shoots, he scores! You're amazing @michaelbuble. Love you! Celine xx..." she wrote alongside a red heart emoji. Reacting to Celine's approval, Michael later added: "I love you more. No, you hang up. No, you hang up..." Michael is not the only celebrity to jump in on the trend. This week saw Mandy Moore share her own version, which she filmed alongside This is Us co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Jon Huertas, all in character.