Celine Dion delights fans with rare family Christmas photograph

Celine Dion gave fans a reason to celebrate this holiday season when she took to social media to share a rare family photograph.

MORE: Celine Dion shares uplifting message ahead of the holidays

The superstar singer has been posting several Christmas-themed challenges for her fans via her Instagram Stories.

The latest saw her issue one while also including an adorable family portrait of herself with her three children, René-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion delivers unfortunate news in heartfelt video

The group sat on the floor in front of a giant Christmas tree, elaborately decorated with a stuffed reindeer beside them overlooking the happy gathering.

Their two dogs sat at their feet as they were surrounded by several winter-themed cushions and the mood was quite joyous and festive.

SEE: Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Along with the picture, the post read: "Celine Holiday Challenges," and asked fans to recreate the picture as part of their challenge.

The I Drove All Night performer shares her three children with her late husband René Angélil, with René-Charles being 20, and her twins being 11.

Celine shared a Christmas photograph of her family on Instagram

The Canadian pop icon has been testing her fans over the past few days on their knowledge of Christmas music with her challenges, but took a break to pay an emotional tribute.

Celine - who recently had to postpone her Las Vegas residency due to ill health - shared some moving words on Instagram as she described the sad loss of Renée Martel and Il Divo's Carlos Marin.

MORE: Celine Dion marks heartfelt occasion on social media as she discusses 'challenges'

MORE: Celine Dion celebrates incredible career milestone with fans amid health scare

Her message read: "Last weekend we sadly lost two incredible artists. On Saturday we lost Renée Martel, Quebec's 'Queen of Country'. Your music and your legacy will live on for generations to come.

"And yesterday we lost Carlos Marin, member of Il Divo. Your talent and passion for performing was beautiful and collaborating with you was truly a privilege.

The singer rarely shares pictures of her kids on social media

"My sincerest condolences to those who knew and loved them. Rest in peace, you will not be forgotten - Celine x..."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.