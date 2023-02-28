Celine Dion's $1.2m Vegas home is a sanctuary amid debilitating health issue The My Heart Will Go On singer has a life altering health condition called Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022 and after postponing her tours, the singer has taken to resting up inside her Vegas mansion which she shares with her three sons - René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson whom she had with her late husband René Angelil.

The star traded living in an actual waterpark for a luxurious $1.2million mansion when she started her Vegas residency – and she's been there ever since. Take a look around, starting with her pristine kitchen...

WATCH: Celine Dion speaks to her fans from her immaculate kitchen

The Things report that the grand property includes three large bedrooms, a massive outdoor space with pool, a private bar, and access to a semi-private golf course!

During the pandemic, the singer posted an emotional video to her fans, urging them to stay home. She shot this clip inside her beautiful kitchen, allowing everyone to peek inside.

In the footage, the Canadian singer was sat at the table in her kitchen, in front of a large white shelving unit containing plates and mugs, as well as a coffee machine.

Celine's kitchen is oh-so chic

Celine's chic kitchen is all white with glass-fronted cupboards and stainless-steel fittings – and what's very noticeable is how immaculately tidy it is!

For the One World: Together At Home concert, Celine showed off another room in her house – revealing a very striking all-white theme. In the space, there are white leather tub chairs, a high-shine white table, elegant drapes – and she had added a collection of candles for the occasion.

The star has performed from her house during the pandemic

In the past, Celine has owned multiple homes but when singer Celine sold her $45million mansion in Florida and her Montréal residence, it sparked rumours that she would be residing in Vegas for good – only time will tell!

