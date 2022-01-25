Celine Dion celebrates milestone family occasion with emotional post amid health battle The My Heart Will Go On singer has three sons

Celine Dion took to social media to mark an emotional family milestone with fans, accompanied by a rare throwback picture.

The singer revealed that it was her oldest son René-Charles' 21st birthday and shared a photograph of herself after she gave birth to him alongside her late husband René Angelil.

She penned a heartfelt message to her son, writing: "René-Charles, 21 years of dreams have already passed. We gave you life… Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents.

"Since that day, I've been thriving as I watch you grow. Your intelligence, your generosity, your courage, and your great sensitivity never cease to move me. We guided you from our dreams, by holding your hand.

"Keep exploring and above all, listen to your heart knowing that you are always carried by our love, so that now your own dreams can come true.

"Happy Birthday René-Charles! Have fun my darling… We adore you! T.V.E.C. - Dad, Mom, Nelson and Eddy xx…" she concluded, adding wishes from her 11-year-old twins as well.

Celine shared a rare snapshot from when she gave birth to her oldest son

Fans took to the performer's comments to inundate René-Charles with birthday wishes while also saying: "This woman has been through so much, yet she still shines!!! What a strong woman!!"

The I Drove All Night hitmaker is currently recuperating from health issues that include severe and persistent muscle spasms.

The star - who was forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency in October due to ill health - revealed she is still not well enough to perform and had to cancel the remaining shows of her North America leg of the Courage World Tour.

Celine wrote: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing."

The singer revealed she would be canceling several shows from her Courage World Tour

She also added: "Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me. - Celine x."

