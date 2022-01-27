Charlize Theron shares rare snap of daughters alongside heartfelt message to mom Charlize took to social media to share the picture

Charlize Theron has given fans a rare insight into her home life with adopted children August, seven, and 10-year-old Jackson. The actress took to social media to share a series of snaps to celebrate her mom Gerda's birthday, and one included Gerda with two of her granddaughters.

In the picture, Jackson rocks a blue tie-dye romper with a baseball cap, as younger sister August beams for the picture in denim shorts and a white tee. The two girls are with their grandmother on a hike, and Jackson holds a stick.

"Today is my mom's birthday. I wanted to share her with all of you because anyone who knows her, knows how utterly awesome it is to stand in her sunlight," Charlize captioned the post.

"She TRULY is life. She laughs louder than anyone I’ve ever met. She’s a great tennis player/golfer/hiker AND a gifted shit talker!"

Charlize continued: "She’s direct, she’s honest, she's funny, and she’ll tell you how it is anytime of the day!"

In Afrikaans, a West Germanic language spoken in South Africa, Charlize added: "Mom, I love you to the moon."

Charlize shared this gorgeous picture of her family

Charlize keeps her girls out of the spotlight, but in September 2020 she penned a heartfelt tribute to the pair, in honor of National Daughters Day.

"My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses. I will never be the same. Happy #NationalDaughtersDay," she captioned a post featuring a series of pictures of the two with their mom.

The Oscar-winning actress adopted Jackson in 2012, and they welcomed August into their family in 2015. The family spent Christmas skiing and Charlize delighted in sharing some snowy snaps on social media too.

Charlize and her daughter sparked a sweet reaction with this recent snap

While it has been a difficult time for everyone with the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlize admits quarantine was far from a struggle for her, for one important reason.

"I was with the people I love the most, my children and my mom," she said.

"There was an acknowledgement and understanding that this was time that I would never normally have with my family and so in that regard I really enjoyed it."

