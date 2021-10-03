Charlize Theron turns heads in a gingham mini skirt you need to see It’s the perfect casual-chic look for fall...

Here’s further proof that Charlize Theron is only getting better with time. The stunning Oscar winner, 46, looked incredible as she turned heads in a preppy-chic ensemble so perfect for early fall - and we’re obsessed!

The Bombshell star looked radiant at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Saturday as she attended the star-studded fete wearing a crisp white button-down paired with a black and white gingham mini skirt that showed off her toned legs.

She completed the look with black sunglasses and black buckled loafers that we want asap and mixed and mingled at the glam annual bash, which Christina Hendricks, Gabrielle Union, Jodie Turner-Smith, and more celebs attended, following a yearlong-hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Inside of the VIP tent, Charlize lived it up, sipped champagne, and took in the polo match, cheering on player Nacho Figueras from the sidelines.

Charlize stunned in a preppy-chic look and studded buckled loafers we want asap

The renowned thespian went on to chat with Jodie and Gabrielle, who brought their style A-games to the glam bash too, with the Anne Boelyn star wowing in a body-skimming printed dress that she paired with a fiery red silk robe, a chic hat, and fierce cat-eye shades.

"It’s nice! It’s exciting to be able to do something safe outside where we can get some air and still socialize," Charlize told reporters. "We have to stand together and hold each other up. We’re louder when we put our voices together so I would just encourage everyone to stick with each other."

Jodie Turner-Smith and Gabrielle Union stunned at the event too

Charlize was one of many stars who were thrilled to be back out and enjoying the event with friends - and in a safe way. Covid-19 safety precautions were taken for the fete and each guest had to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative Covid-19 test that was taken no more than 72 hours before it began.

Christina shared her excitement too before entering the party with her Good Girls costar Retta, wearing a 1930s-inspired checked dress paired with a bowl hat.

Christina Hendricks dazzled in a retro-inspired ensemble

"I think we’re going to be cheers-ing to the fact that we’re all out celebrating and having fun together today and these amazing horses and jockeys," the Mad Men alum told reporters before heading inside. "It’s going to be so fun to be here together and get a little tipsy out there."

