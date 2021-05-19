Charlize Theron sparks major reaction with unrecognisable new look The star had fans doing a double-take

Charlize Theron is known for switching up her appearance for movie roles and her latest look left fans wondering if it was even her!

The actress, 45, is starring in the upcoming Netflix movie, School for Good and Evil, and she gave her social media followers a sneak peek at her character with a photo on Instagram.

In place of Charlize’s trademark blonde locks was a huge head of red curly hair and fans fell over themselves as they reacted.

"Ain’t no rest for the EVIL," she captioned the two photos. "Can’t wait for you all to meet Lady Lesso."

Judging by the comments, people are excited as she is for the movie.

"The MOST phenomenally evil. You are amazing LL," wrote one, as a second added: "WOOOOOW LOVE YOU," and a third commented: "Love this look! Is that you?"

Charlize also rocked long, silver nails, but left a little to the imagination as she hid behind a mirror.

Is that really you Charlize?

The highly anticipated movie is currently still filming in Ireland and stars Charlize, Kerry Washington and Laurence Fishburne.

It's based on the young adult fantasy novels by Soman Chainani and follows a group of children who are taken to an institution to train to become heroes and villains.

Kerry also shared a sneak peek of the movie

Director, Paul Feig - of Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters - is the man behind the project.

Charlize plays Lady Lesso, who is a teacher for the School of Evil. Kerry is a professor for the School of Good.

Kerry opened up about the movie to People magazine and said: " We're super excited about that. It's a fantasy land, so I'm actually having a lot of fun thinking about what the nails will look like for that character!"

