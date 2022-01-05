Charlize Theron and daughter spark sweet reaction with photo as fans notice the same thing She's a mom-of-two

Charlize Theron is ringing in 2022 with her loved ones right by her side! The star is a proud parent to her two children, Jackson, ten, and August, six, and when she shared a snapshot snuggling up to her youngest daughter, fans went wild for one very special reason.

In the image, Charlize was asleep and cuddling one of her pet dogs and August was snoozing beside her.

Her social media followers were drawn to the eyewear the little girl was wearing as actress January Jones commented: "Omg I got xander that eye mask massager thing for Xmas."

The Mad Men star was making reference to the gift she bought her son and many more of Charlize's followers wanted to know where they could get a massaging eye mask from too.

But although the futuristic piece of kit caught their eye, there was something else which her fans adored even more - her retro-looking Care Bears blanket.

Fans loved her daughter's massaging eye mask AND their Care Bears blanket

The colorful throw was adorned with the cute cartoon characters and eagle-eyed followers wrote: "Omg I love your Care Bear blanket. Used to watch the films and tv shows on repeat as a kid," as another added: "I noticed the blanket too."

Others wanted to know if it was from her childhood or new for her children.

The family got to spend Christmas skiing and Charlize delighted in sharing some snowy snaps on social media too.

Charlize is a doting mother to her two children

While it has been a difficult time for everyone with the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlize admits quarantine was far from a struggle for her, for one important reason.

"I was with the people I love the most, my children and my mom," she said. "There was an acknowledgement and understanding that this was time that I would never normally have with my family and so in that regard I really enjoyed it."

