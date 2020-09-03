Charlize Theron declares love for Keanu Reeves in heartfelt birthday message - and fans go wild The pair played lovers on screen

Charlize Theron is notoriously private about her life so when she declared her love on Instagram for a very special man, her fans went wild.

The Italian Job actress dedicated her social media post to none-other-than Keanu Reeves, who celebrated his 56th birthday on Wednesday.

Charlize, 45, seized the opportunity to share a photo and her feelings for the man she's filmed two movies with.

MORE: Charlize Theron shares her secrets to staying in shape

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlize Theron as you've never seen her before in The Old Guard trailer

"I love this handsome human so much!" she wrote alongside a photo of the pair cuddling together at an awards show. "Happy birthday, Keanu. You're just the best!"

Not surprisingly her followers leaped at the opportunity to tell them how great they look together, but to also push for another film collaboration.

"We need a reunion in the John Wick or Atomic Blonde universe," wrote one fan, while another commented: "I'd always hoped you two would get married in real life. You have great on-screen chemistry and look so cute together!"

MORE: The Matrix 4 is officially happening - see the incredible fan reaction

Charlize shared the throwback photo with Keanu

The pair starred in the tragic romance, Sweet November, and also in the thriller, Devil's Advocate.

Unfortunately for her fans, a real-life love affair isn't likely to happen, since Keanu went public with his girlfriend, painter Alexandra Grant, last year.

Just like Charlize, Keanu keeps his private life under wraps, so hasn't addressed the romance, but he’s believed to have been with Alexandra for a couple of years.

MORE: Find out what Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson and other stars would do for love

Charlize and Keanu have been friends for years

Charlize is currently single but is busy juggling her career and raising her children, Jackson, eight, and August, four.

She adopted both daughters and is raising them in Los Angeles.

Charlize spoke to W Magazine Five Things podcast about how impactful the decision to become a mother was for her.

"The one thing that I realised when I chose to become a mother — and then I got to experience it — was the power, and how empowering it was that I had the choice in when that was happening in my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.