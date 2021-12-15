Julia Roberts looks gorgeous in candid beach photo in Australia The Pretty Woman star is currently filming her new movie Ticket to Paradise

Julia Roberts is having the time of her life in Australia, where she has been since November for work.

And this week, the Hollywood star was pictured on the beach while taking a break from filing Ticket to Paradise, the upcoming movie she's starring in alongside George Clooney.

In the photos, published in Daily Mail, the actress looked stylish dressed in a pair of patterned shorts which was teamed with a grey long-sleeved shirt, sneakers and a sun hat.

VIDEO: Julia Roberts' social media presence is celebrated for this reason...

Ticket to Paradise is set to be released early next year, seeing Julia and George play a divorced couple who travel to Bali in a desperate bid to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from getting married.

This will be the latest film that the Hollywood stars are working in together, having previously starred in Oceans Eleven, Oceans Twelve and Money Monster.

Julia has been in Australia since the start of filming, while George relocated his wife Amal and young twins there for the project.

Julia with husband Danny Moder

The actress leads an incredibly busy life but away from work she loves nothing more than spending time with her family.

She recently marked her teenage twins Hazel and Phinnaeus' birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram, sharing a photo of her with them when they were just babies.

"17 of the sweetest years of life," the Pretty Woman star wrote alongside the image, along with 17 cake emojis.

The Hollywood star and cinematographer husband Danny Moder are also the proud parents of 14-year-old son Henry.

Julia and Danny with their three children

The couple work hard to give their children a private life out of the spotlight and have done an excellent job at doing so. Julia previously recalled the moment her kids asked her about her job for the first time.

"I don't think they will ever have a true sense of [my fame]" she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018.

"I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.'"

They then went on to ask their mum: "Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?"

