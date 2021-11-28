Julia Roberts shares heartwarming photo of her twins to celebrate special day

Julia Roberts is on cloud nine over the Thanksgiving weekend, not only enjoying the holiday but also celebrating a special family occasion.

The actress shared a throwback picture on her social media of herself with her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, from when they were just babies.

The two looked as adorable as could be in their mother's arms, one asleep and one in the throes of it, as Julia warmly smiled for the camera.

The picture commemorated their joint 17th birthday as she wrote in the caption: "17 of the Sweetest years of life," with 17 cake emojis to boot.

Several fans shared their approval of the photo, giving it over 160,000 likes in less than two hours, with Emma Roberts leaving a series of heart emojis, while the official Be Love apparel Instagram page wrote: "A beautiful bundle of Love!"

Julia shares her twins and younger son Henry, now 14, with her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, who she has been married to since 2002.

Julia shared a baby picture of her twins on their 17th birthday

The Erin Brockovich star rarely posts on social media, and members of her family making an appearance is an even rarer occurrence.

However, she delighted fans with a snapshot she shared over the Thanksgiving weekend of herself looking positively radiant.

The Pretty Woman actress appeared to be out for a stroll, wrapping up in an orange knit beanie and a pair of sunglasses, flashing a big smile and her luscious locks.

Keeping her caption to the point, Julia wrote: "Feeling grateful and thankful. Happy Thanksgiving to All."

The actress shared a rare Thanksgiving selfie on her Instagram

While her post received plenty of likes, only a few comments appeared. One read: "Beyond cool! Happy Thanksgiving." The other was from Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson, who wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving friend. Miss you!"

