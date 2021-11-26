Julia Roberts is glowing in gorgeous rare selfie The Pretty Woman star shared her thanks on Instagram

Julia Roberts shared a rare selfie on Thursday to mark the Thanksgiving holiday – and she looked radiant!

The 54-year-old actress seldom posts on social media, so it was a treat for her fans to see her face pop up on their feeds. The Pretty Woman star was positively glowing as she appeared to be out for a stroll, wrapping up in an orange knit beanie and a pair of sunglasses.

Keeping her caption to the point, Julia wrote: "Feeling grateful and thankful. Happy Thanksgiving to All."

While her post received plenty of 'likes', only two comments appeared. One read: "Beyond cool! Happy Thanksgiving." The other was from Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson, who wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving friend. Miss you!"

The last time Julia took to Instagram was back in September when she penned a heartfelt tribute to her Notting Hill director, Roger Michell, who died on 22 September aged 65.

Julia looked radiant in her rare selfie

Alongside a black and white photo of Roger sitting behind a camera, Julia penned: "I loved every minute we spent together. RIP Roger Michell."

She completed her short tribute with an emoji of a red broken heart. With her Instagram comments disabled, Julia was unable to feel the love from her fans, many of whom would have sent their condolences.

Roger's family announced his passing in a statement, although they did not disclose any information on the cause of death.

Julia's last post was a heartfelt tribute to her Notting Hill director Roger

It's not the first time Julia has used her platform to pay tribute to someone special. In July, she marked another sad loss when director Richard Donner passed away at the age of 91.

The Superman and Goonies legend clearly left a void for Julia who posted a photo of the late movie maker along with the message. "I adored this man. Rest in Peace Richard Donner [broken heart emoji]."

