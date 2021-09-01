Rihanna nearly breaks the internet in strappy lingerie for a special reason - and we’re obsessed 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Rihanna doesn’t pop up on Instagram often, but when she does, she does not come to play. Such was the case when the superstar singer set Instagram on fire when she shared a photo of herself on Wednesday.

In the snap, the Work songstress lounges on a chair and sizzles in a lace bra topped with hot pink ribbon straps, a pink ribbon crisscrossing across her torso, and strappy pink garters skimming her thigh. She paired it with matching cheeky underwear.

Rihanna stunned in a set from Savage x Fenty's September drop

Rihanna rocked the look to announce the latest drop for her Savage x Fenty brand, which features a collection of ribbon and lace, just like the set that Rihanna rocked.

"New new just dropped @savagexfenty #UXTRA," Rihanna captioned the post.

We loved it and tracked down the set on Savage X Fenty.

Ribbon balconette bra, $49.95, Savage x Fenty

Ribbon Writing Lace Brazilian with Tie, $29.95, Savage x Fenty

The September drop includes numerous bras, panties, boxer briefs, and lingerie with cut-outs, topped with custom embroidered script lace and ribbon ties. Sizes are geared towards a variety of shapes, and range from XS – 3X and 32A – 46DDD.

The prices won’t break the bank either, with pieces from $10.95 - $59.95.

The fashionista’s followers lost it over the photos, with one writing, "Ommmmg! That pink ribbon! Sooooo gorgeous Baddie Boo! Love u!" Another added, "The baddest alive and you know it."

Rihanna launched a Savage x Fenty lingerie line last month modeled by New Orleans women's motorcycle club Caramel Curves

The brand’s latest drop comes just a month after Forbes revealed that Rihanna had officially reached billionaire status, mainly due to her foray into the beauty and fashion industry with Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty.

The magazine estimated that Rihanna is worth $1.7 billion, “making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer,” they reported.

"It’s not her music that’s made her so wealthy. The bulk of her fortune (an estimated $1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes can now confirm she owns 50%. Much of the rest lies in her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a chart-topping musician and actress," Forbes added.

So inspiring!

