Rihanna's Fenty bikini picture is burning up and driving fans wild

Rihanna's social media presence is positively sizzling, and there's no doubts that her fans and followers are absolutely here for it.

Pride month might have just come to a close, but the music icon is ensuring we're not going to be forgetting about it anytime soon with her newest shot.

Rihanna and Kylie Jenner's make-up empires

The singer posted a picture of her wearing a bikini on her Instagram to celebrate Pride. The sheer black set was emblazoned all across with rainbows, the same rainbow bra that was part of her Pride-centric collection.

Part of her Savage x Fenty line, the racy set has already started to make waves, having picked up over four million likes on Instagram as of writing this. "#SavageXPride....pride forever!!!" she captioned it.

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty bikini gave Pride a whole new meaning

Of course, it didn't take long for the picture to spur a reaction among her fans. "They way you just heat up my phone," one of her followers wrote, with another just left saying, "Oh em gee." And one couldn't help but notice how good the singer looked, saying, "Body snatched" with a few clapping emojis.

Savage x Pride Embroidered Bra, $59.95, Savage x Fenty

Savage x Pride Bikini Panties, $24.95, Savage x Fenty

The lush green surroundings in her picture also gave the singer the chance to tag the Clara Lionel Foundation, which she founded in 2012 and has worked for bringing awareness towards and funding research on climate change and environmental welfare.

The Umbrella singer has been achieving the perfect balance on her social media, spending enough time promoting her Fenty brand with Fenty Beauty launches and new releases from Savage x Fenty.

The singer has always been conscious about using her social media presence for increasing awareness

But she has also taken the time to engage in conscious activism as well, speaking out against the violence towards the AAPI community in the US and weighing in on the Israel-Palestine situation.

All this while fans continue to clamor for new music from the Barbadian singer, with her last album, Anti, having been released over five years ago now. However, it does seem to be on the horizon, with a ninth album potentially coming this year.

