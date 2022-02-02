Rose Ayling-Ellis takes dip in the river alongside Strictly friends and suffers unfortunate accident The star braved the cold waters!

There is no doubt that the Strictly Come Dancing nationwide tour cast are having the time of their lives whilst performing around the country in different cities.

Wherever the friends go, they take on new and fun adventures, and on Tuesday, as they prepared for their first show in Sheffield, a number of them headed for a dip in the river Rivelin.

Rose Ayling-Ellis was one of those to take the daring dip in the cold waters, and shared her experience with her fans on Instagram.

The EastEnders star, who is partnered with Giovanni Pernice, posed for several pictures wearing a warm poncho robe and slip-on water shoes and beamed as she posed with her friends.

Rose and some of her Strictly colleagues took a dip in the river Rivelin

However, not all went according to plan as Sara Davies later revealed on her profile. Panning the camera to Rose's feet she asked: "Whose feet are these? What happened?" - prompting a sad-looking Rose to confess: "I slipped and I fell in the water so I've got a soaking wet shoe."

Despite the little hiccup, the gang, which included Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Tilly Ramsay, Maisie Smith and Rev. Kate Bottley, had a blast.

In several videos posted by Dragons' Den star Sara, the cast can be seen screaming and laughing as they take to the freezing water.

The friends wrapped up warm later and enjoyed a hot drink and chocolate

Sharing some pictures on her profile, she added: "So we had another wild swimming outing today! @revkatebottley saw I'd taken the gang last week and messaged to say she'd love to host us while we were in Sheffield so we've had a great morning!"

"We even talked @rose.a.e and @maisiesmithofficial into joining us this time! And the screams from @tillyramsay and @nikita__kuzmin were just hilarious!

"We're totally starting a strictly wild swimming club now! #wildswimming #strictlycomedancing @strictlycomedancinglive," she added.