Amy Dowden shares update as she continues to recover from latest health battle The Strictly Come Dancing star suffers from IBS and Crohn's disease

Amy Dowden is currently recovering after she was forced to miss some performances from the Strictly Live Tour following a flare-up from the health conditions that she battles.

The dancer has now shared an update on her recovery with her fans as she tuned into a Netflix series that her followers had recommended. Sharing a photo from bed, with her laptop and a cup of tea in hand, she shared: "Thanks for all the lovely messages I've received! I'm feeling so much better! Also big thanks for all the Netflix recommendations… Watching Safe and loving it with a cuppa of course."

Earlier on Tuesday, she shared another heartwarming moment with her fans as she posted a message from her diary. "No beauty shines brighter than a big heart," it read.

Whilst the professional dancer didn't announce her temporary departure from the tour on her Instagram grid, she did mention it in her Stories as she replied to well wishes from fans.

After one follower shared her sadness at not seeing her on Saturday and wished her a speedy recovery, Amy wrote: "Thank you so much all! Feeling much better and very grateful for the love and support of my fellow cast."

Amy thanked fans for their support

She continued: "Missed being on stage with you all so much! IBD CAN REALLY SUCK!!!"

Amy hasn't revealed when she will return to the tour, which ends on 13th February, but admitted she will "be back doing what I love most in no time".

The Welsh dancer isn't the only star who's had to miss part of the show because of health battles as Nikita Kuzmin had to pull out of a few dates after he contracted COVID-19.

Amy had to drop out of the Strictly Live Tour

The professional dancer broke the news on his social media accounts where he shared a photo of him and dance partner Tilly Ramsay following their steamy Paso Doble during the series, alongside some selfies of himself holding up some lateral flow tests.

The star looked devastated in the photos that he shared, pulling a pouting face in one of the snaps, as he styled out a grey hoodie.

"So sad to be missing a portion of the Strictly Live Tour, but unfortunately I tested Positive for COVID-19," he wrote.

"Lots of luck to all the amazing Strictly Cast. Will be back as soon as I can :)"

