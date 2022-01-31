Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in skinny trousers on Strictly night out The dance champion is so well-dressed…

How fabulous did Strictly Come Dancing superstar Rose Ayling-Ellis look at the weekend? The 2021 winner of the famous BBC show was seen on a night out with her fellow dance cast, who are taking part in the Strictly tour that is showing all over the UK.

In photos that appeared on fan account Strictly updates, the blonde beauty was snapped after the show, wearing a pair of form-fitting skinny trousers that were of the cropped variety. She added a fancy lace top, a beautiful dress coat, and funked the look up further by sporting a pair of casual Converse trainers, instead of high heels. Love!

The EastEnders actress is fast becoming a style icon in her own right, and her look is worlds away from the bold sequins that the show's wardrobe department is known for.

Last week, she shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the Birmingham show, and uploaded a series of shots. In one, the actress was wearing a fabulous, mink-coloured dress, adding a big, bold, black belt which cinched her in at the waist and showed off her wonderful figure. With her blonde hair cascading down her back, she looked as glamorous as ever.

Rose and Giovanni are continuing to dazzle fans across the country with their show performances. Last week, the pair shared a jaw-dropping video of themselves 'warming up' before they took to the stage.

The clip, which was posted to Strictly's producer Richard Curwen's Instagram, shows Giovanni lifting Rose above his head, using her weight to press up several times in a bid to pump up before the show began.

"Pre-show warm-up is very important," wrote Richard. "Even our weights are glamorous," he joked, referring to Rose's dazzling fringed costume. Rose reposted the epic video to her Instagram Story, writing: "I'm just a human weight." Mind blown!

