Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis have formed one of the best partnerships on Strictly Come Dancing, continuing to keep fans hooked with their day-to-day antics on social media.

The stars, who often sing each other's praises on and off screen, are currently touring the country with some of the Strictly cast on the live tour. Each night, they have managed to finish as winners as their popularity soars.

During a new chat with Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, the Italian pro touched upon the foundation of their sizzling chemistry. "It's about respect," he explained. "From there you build a friendship, and you have fun."

Despite being on tour, Rose went on to confess she would have agreed to do Strictly for a further ten weeks had the opportunity presented itself. "It's funny, Strictly is so full-on, but when it stops it becomes... boring," she said. "If they'd asked me to do another ten weeks, I'd have said yes."

Asked whether she will continue to dance in the future, Rose answered: "I hope so. I have to work out how, but I love it so much I don't want to stop."

Rose and Giovanni share a close bond

Since their historic win on the BBC show, the professional dancer made the ultimate commitment to Rose by getting a tattoo.

Giovanni, 31, recently unveiled his tribute to Rose and their time in the competition on his Instagram Stories, showing off his freshly-inked wrist which features a Glitterball trophy with 'SCD' written through it and two shining stars on either side.

Giovanni's new tattoo inspired by his Strictly win with Rose

Written underneath is the date, "18-12-2021", which represents the show's final when Giovanni and Rose were crowned the 2021 winners.

Their recent win on Strictly has gone down in history, highlighting the needs and awareness for the deaf community. This year, the nationwide tour has a registered British Sign Language interpreter for every performance, making this the "biggest ever BSL accessible arena tour" in the UK.

