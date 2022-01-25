Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice lark around in new behind-the-scenes photo The Strictly winners are on tour

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are wowing Strictly Come Dancing fans across the country as they take the live tour to various cities.

But away from the limelight, the pair - who made Strictly history when they lifted the glitterball trophy in December - are still finding some downtime, taking pictures behind-the-scenes of backstage antics.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice kisses Strictly partner Rose Ayling-Ellis

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday following the Birmingham leg of the tour, Rose posted a snapshot of a polaroid with her dance partner and fellow pro Luba Mushtuk.

Alongside the post, the EastEnders star added a gif of a lizard and wrote: "@giovannipernice The classic lizard [laughing face emojis]."

During Strictly rehearsals last year, Rose often referred to Giovanni as a "lizard". When asked why, she explained on It Takes Two: "It's a joke that we have. He's very passionate, and really cares. He really likes pushing me to do the best I can do.

"Because he's seen when I do the best, when I don't do it, because I'm being stupid, then the lizard comes out."

A new image Rose has shared from the tour

Elsewhere, in a new chat with Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, the Italian pro touched upon the foundation of their sizzling chemistry. "It's about respect," he explained. "From there you build a friendship, and you have fun."

Despite being on tour, Rose went on to confess she would have agreed to do Strictly for a further ten weeks had the opportunity presented itself. "It's funny, Strictly is so full-on, but when it stops it becomes... boring," she said. "If they'd asked me to do another ten weeks, I'd have said yes."

Rose and Giovanni share a close bond

Asked whether she will continue to dance in the future, Rose answered: "I hope so. I have to work out how, but I love it so much I don't want to stop."

Their recent win on Strictly has gone down in history, highlighting the needs and awareness for the deaf community. This year, the nationwide tour has a registered British Sign Language interpreter for every performance, making this the "biggest ever BSL accessible arena tour" in the UK.

