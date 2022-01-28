Savannah Guthrie leaves fans wowed with surprising Today Show look

Savannah Guthrie rocked a fashion-forward leather midi skirt on Friday and left fans obsessed. The Today Show host shared a blurry picture of her walking across the set with her hands in her pockets, and captioned it: "FRIDAY I love you."

The news anchor rocked the skirt with a black sleeveless turtleneck and black suede boots, with her blonde hair lightly tousled. "MA’AM EXCUSE ME. I wasn’t ready," commented one friend on the surprising look.

Others shared fire emojis and commended her for the "chic" look and called it a "great outfit".

"Friday looks good on you," shared another.

The post comes after Savannah previously shared a series of silly pictures of herself with co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin.

"Wednesday in facial expressions," she captioned the post which saw Hoda and Craig Melvin both looking perturbed as Savannah rolled her eyes while gesturing with her hands as she told a story.

Fans loved the leather fit

In a second snap the three of them all wore big smiles as they cheered at someone off-camera, while a third included Al Roker and Carson Daly as the five hosts all watched something take place off-screen.

"Freeze frame!" joked one fan as another commented: "You make the show so much fun."

Savannah has a close relationship with her Today Show co-stars, and displayed as much with her recent Instagram post, when she welcomed Dylan Dreyer - who has been out on maternity leave for the past few months - back to the set with a warm hug.

Savannah shared a series of silly pictures

Savannah recently made her own return to the show following a bout with COVID right after her co-star Hoda Kotb came back safely.

Alongside a picture of herself and Hoda with their screens side-by-side while she worked from home, she shared: "Trading places with @hodakotb! She is back in studio and is now negative, and now I just tested + for covid! So working from home a few days. Feel good, just a few sniffles!"

Fans inundated the Today star with support and words of encouragement and positivity while she recovered, isolating with the help of her husband Michael Feldman and kids Vale and Charley.

