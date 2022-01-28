Savannah Guthrie shares throwback baby bump photo during touching on-air tribute

Savannah Guthrie shared a touching moment with her fans on Thursday when she marked her mother, Nancy's 80th birthday live on air.

The Today star took over co-host Hoda Kotb's 'Morning Boost' segment to share never-before-seen images of her mom over the years while paying her a touching tribute that included a nod to her many attributes. Photos included sweet family moments with Savannah, Nancy, and her other daughter, Annie. There were also snaps of Nancy with her grandchildren.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie moves fans to tears with incredible tribute to her mom

One image showed Savannah posing beside her mom while pregnant with one of her children, Vale, now seven, and Charles, now five, showing off her baby bump in a silky, figure-hugging dress.

Speaking of her mom, Savannah said during her emotional tribute posted on Instagram: "She's lived a life of integrity and loyalty. She is a consistent doer of the right thing and the hard thing. She's a truth-teller, whether you really want to hear the truth or not.

"She's quick and she's smart and she's well-read. She's curious about everything, she's daring, she's adventurous, she's willing to jet off anywhere – and I really do mean jet, she once got in an F16 for a ride."

Savannah shared a throwback baby bump photo

She continued: "She has met unthinkable challenges in her life with grit, without self-pity, with determination, and always, always with unshakeable faith. She loves us, her family, fiercely and her selflessness and sacrifice for us, her steadfastness, and her unmoveable confidence is the reason any of us grew up to do anything.

"When I think of her, I think of that old proverb, the one she taught me about the woman of noble character. It says, 'Her children will rise up and call her blessed', and so we do. Happy birthday, mom."

Fans were moved to tears by Savannah's words

Fans were so moved by Savannah's words, many admitted they brought them to tears, with one responding: "This was beautiful! Had me weepy [crying emoji],"

A second said: "Love this … blessed she is and blessed you are to call her your mom. What a beautiful tribute," and a third added: "What a mom you have. Thank you for sharing who she is with all of us!"

