Robin Roberts revealed what Michael Strahan gets up to during a commercial break with a candid behind-the-scenes video on Thursday.

The Good Morning America star filmed her unaware co-host excitedly dancing around the studios to James Brown's Get Up Offa That Thing as she stood back behind the cameramen who joined in with Robin to cheer him on. Michael put on an energetic performance, shaking his hips from side to side and gliding his feet across the floor.

He also used his chair as a prop, twirling it around before sitting down and kicking his leg into the air in a scene resembling Flashdance.

As Michael wheeled himself back behind his desk to get ready to go back on the air, he noticed Robin had been filming him and let out a loud cry before pointing his finger at her and jokingly screaming "No".

"@michaelstrahan…you never [know] who's watching and you're not even safe during a commercial break!" Robin cheekily captioned the post.

Despite his embarrassment, Michael won rave reviews from Robin's followers, with many praising his impromptu performance.

"This is AWESOME! Get it, Michael!" replied one. "Gotta love that Michael Strahan," said another.

A third wrote: "They really do put the GOOD in Good Morning America," and a fourth penned: "Omg I love @michaelstrahan's energy! Very uplifting, fun and positivity."

Robin's post comes just one day after she supported Michael live on air following his segment on Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL – a story which hit close to home for Michael, who retired from the league in 2008.

As they looked back on Tom's legendary achievements, the conversation of how Michael himself had been able to transition to a successful career outside of football came up.

Robin praised how he'd been able to navigate a new path for himself, saying: "There's high praise for you there." Before sweetly adding: "Well, I'll say, NFL's loss is our gain, having you with us."

