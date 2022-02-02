Robin Roberts supports co-star on the air after Tom Brady retirement news The GMA star's co-host also played for the NFL

Robin Roberts shares a close relationship with her co-stars on Good Morning America and doesn't shy away from supporting and uplifting them.

She did just that when her co-star Michael Strahan helmed the story of Tom Brady's retirement on the air, one that he could relate to following his own prolific football career.

As they looked back on Tom's legendary career and spoke to close friend Alex Guerrero, the conversation of how Michael himself had been able to transition to a successful career outside of football came up.

Robin added on to that statement by praising how he'd been able to navigate that by saying: "There's high praise for you there.

"When you decided to retire, you had made calls, you had made relationships. And that's much of what Brady seems to have done, taking the time to think about the next."

Michael acknowledged that by also commenting on how seamlessly the NFL legend had created his own businesses and ventures outside of the football world.

Robin praised Michael as he talked about Tom Brady's retirement

"And he's going to miss it. When I'm asked that question, I know he's going to miss football, I missed it," he added.

"But after 3-4 months and watching guys get hit like that, I said 'I'm good'. And he will appreciate it more and his body will appreciate it."

Robin then continued to support and appreciate Michael by sweetly adding: "Well, I'll say, NFL's loss is our gain, having you with us," which he then thanked her for.

Fans of the GMA host even took to her latest morning wisdom video to praise her for her message, with one commenting: "I loved your comment to @michaelstrahan today on the show, NFL's loss is our gain.

Michael paid his own tribute to Tom after he made the big announcement

"Nothing like giving others a compliment to lift them up!" Robin responded to the fan by adding: "Meant every word," and a heart emoji.

