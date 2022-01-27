Robin Roberts applauded for her strength in praise-worthy new post following return to work The Good Morning America star returned to work this week

Robin Roberts is back to work after nearly two weeks off Good Morning America.

The TV favorite had been off ill with Covid, and luckily is now on the mend. Her loved-ones and fans are in awe of her, and this was made more than clear in a new Instagram post.

The star and her partner Amber Laign run an account for their rescue dog Lukas, and a sweet tribute on behalf of their four-legged friend was posted on Wednesday – Robin's first day back at work.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts shares tour inside colourful Connecticut home

A picture of Lukas relaxing on the sofa at the couple's Connecticut home was shared alongside a supportive message.

It read: "Man….I don’t know how my momma @robinrobertsgma keeps her early morning hours. It's just day 1 and it’s kickin my butt! Any suggestions? #NotBuiltForThis."

Lukas is the beloved adoptive dog of Robin and Amber, and he even made an appearance on GMA on Wednesday, as the TV star referred to him as her "pawducer".

Robin Roberts is working from home while recovering from Covid

Robin hosted the ABC morning show from her basement, a room viewers know only too well, as the star worked from there throughout the pandemic when she was isolating in Connecticut, away from New York where the cases were higher.

On Wednesday's show, Robin was greeted warmly by her co-hosts Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, with Cecilia Vega filling in for her again this morning.

Robin with her partner Amber Laign

"Michael, Cecilia, and I are so happy to welcome Robin back from home," George said as Robin appeared beside them, looking as healthy as ever.

She revealed that she was doing much better and tested negative yesterday, saying: "I strive to be a positive person. I have never been so thankful to be and test negative as I did yesterday and this morning."

Robin with Amber and their rescue dog Lukas

Robin further elaborated that her symptoms were quite mild and that she was able to recover at her country home, but it was the support of those around her that got her through.

"Thank the three of you for your sweet text messages, hearing from the ABC family, the GMA, who're incredible, viewers really lifted my spirits. That and all the chicken soup that was sent my way," she added with a smile.

