GMA's Michael Strahan reveals bittersweet memory of late father

Michael Strahan melted hearts after he revealed the "most important" piece of memorabilia he owns is a reminder of his late father.

The GMA star opened up to HSN about the most prized possession among his sports collectibles, admitting that if he could only save one thing in a crisis, it would be a photo of his dad, Gene, who passed away in September 2020 at the age of 83.

WATCH: Michael Strahan reveals his most prized possession is a photo of his late father

Sharing a clip on his Instagram Stories, Michael said that despite having accolades from his successful sporting career as an NFL player, it would be a snapshot of his dad as a boxer in the 1960s that he would never be without.

He said: "Of all the memorabilia in my man cave there is only one thing that if anything happened, I would have to get out of there, it's the most special thing to me.

"It's not a Super Bowl helmet, it's not a game one jersey, it's not any other memorabilia.

"It's the picture, a photo I had made, a bigger one I blew up of my father when he was a boxer back in the 60s."

Michael's dad Gene passed away in 2020

Michael added: "It's the most special thing that I have in there because it's where it all started with me and my dad – everything else can go by the wayside but that is the one piece that's the most important to me."

Michael has often spoken of the close bond he shared with his dad. Last year, he shared an emotional open letter he wrote to Gene during an episode of his docuseries for the ESPN+ show, Uninterrupted: More Than an Athlete.

Gene was married to Michael's mom for 63 years

He said in part: "I never told you this but you're the only reason I never gave up. Even when I felt like I had no business playing football or being on TV. I knew that this was not hard… but what you did being a Major in the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division, Master Paratrooper, while providing for our family is hard.

"You are my hero, you taught me so many lessons I still hold close to my heart today. Like how respect is not given, it's earned. And how you should always bring joy to those around you."

