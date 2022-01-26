GMA's Robin Roberts convinced she'll 'get in trouble' with partner Amber Laign over new post The presenter is currently isolating

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts is currently hauled up at her Connecticut home after testing positive for coronavirus and she's been isolating along with her partner Amber Laign and dog Lukas.

READ: Who is Robin Roberts' partner Amber Laign? Everything you need to know

On Wednesday, she entertained herself by uploading a candid picture of Amber asleep on the sofa, admitting she was "gonna get in trouble" with her partner for sharing it to her 750,000 followers.

Robin was delighted that she was able to resume filming from her home studio while recovering from the illness and she revealed that her who co-workers, Amber and Lukas were resting on the job.

Amber was seen snoozing under a blanket on the sofa with her arms placed above her head and Lukas was snuggled up by her side.

Robin thought she might get in trouble for taking the photo

The star wrote: "Feeling well enough to do @goodmorningamerica from the home studio this morn. Sweet Amber & my “pawducer” @lil_man_lukas are a little out of practice helping me out. Yes, I know, I'm gonna get in trouble…again!"

Fans were pleased to see the candid insight into Robin's home life, with one writing: "Your family is so adorable," and another adding: "Sweet pic. Worth a bit of trouble!" A third fan teased: "I think you like getting in trouble."

SEE: GMA's Robin Roberts' pristine home with girlfriend Amber Laign is too beautiful

MORE: Robin Roberts reveals she's recovering inside her country home following her Covid news

Robin lives with Amber at the weekends

The snap also allowed followers to admire Robin's décor. Her chic grey sofa in their family lounge features a cushion which reads: "Pass Christian is my happy place," and there was also a phone and a laptop visible on the sofa.

The star takes pride in her beautiful home where she normally spends the weekends, choosing to stay in a New York apartment in the week to be closer to the Good Morning America studio.

Her country home is so beautiful

Robin's country home boasts a beautiful garden with a pond and hammock and inside there is a spacious conservatory with grand piano and plenty of extra-special photo frames.

