Chris Pine welcomes new family member as he adopts adorable puppy The actor has given her 'her forever home'

Chris Pine has another mouth to feed after welcoming the cutest new family member into his home.

The Star Trek actor looked overjoyed in a snapshot shared by animal rescue center, Wags and Walks, as he picked up his new fluffy friend.

Chris has adopted a female pit bull called Babs, according to People magazine, who spoke to the shelter.

The outlet confirmed the pup had "finally found her forever home" with Chris and his other rescue dog.

The snapshot shared on Wags and Walks' Instagram stories showed Chris hugging both of the dogs - and he couldn't have looked happier.

Just days before Chris adopted Babs, the Los Angeles-based rescue shared details of her on social media in a bid to find her a home.

Chris adopted a new dog

They described Chowder - as she was previously named - as a playful dog who loves "taking naps, and most importantly — eating".

Babs is now, no doubt, settling in at Chris' Los Angeles home where he lives with his longtime girlfriend, Annabelle Wallis.

He has been dating the British 37-year-old actress since 2018 however they have never gone Instagram or red carpet official with their relationship.

Chris Pine has been dating Annabelle Wallis since 2018

While Chris doesn't have social media, Annabelle has an Instagram account with one million followers.

She rarely posts photos and Chris certainly doesn't feature in the ones she does. Annabelle wished everyone a happy new year with a beautiful black-and-white photo.

She's a huge animal lover too and has used her fame to spread the word for people to adopt.

One of her posts read: "Consider adopting a dog if you are thinking of getting one. There are so many magic animals in those shelters." She accompanied it with a gorgeous photo of a dog who needed a home.

