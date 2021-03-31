Did you get a pandemic puppy? 10 most popular dog names revealed Looking for a unique name for your dog? These have been the most popular...

With everyone spending more time indoors due to the coronavirus, many saw the lockdown as an opportunity to grow their family – but not in the way you might think. According to a recent survey shared by the BBC, the pandemic has seen 3.2 million households in the UK get a pet since March last year. Who knew a four-legged friend could bring so much joy to our lives?

With so many households now the proud owners of a pandemic puppy, many face the challenge of naming their pup. From traditional names to food-inspired monikers, choosing a name for your new pet is always a joyous occasion for the family.

Thanks to the experts, we now know the most popular dog names around the country. Coming in first is Luna, a name of Italian origin meaning 'moon' which is also the name shared by Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's adorable daughter. Other favourites on the list were Charlie and Coco, arguably more timeless dog names that still prove popular with new owners.

Another top-pick on the list is Reggie, with 779 puppies given the name in the last year. Bella, Milo, Teddy and Buddy also made the top five.

Do you need some name inspiration for your new pup? Check out the list of the most popular lockdown dog names…

10 most popular lockdown dog names:



Luna, 1753 Bella, 1492 Milo, 1352 Teddy, 1067 Buddy, 1020 Lola, 946 Coco, 887 Bailey, 858 Reggie, 779 Charlie, 775

